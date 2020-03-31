While the Fort Defiance Humane Society is closed to visitors and limiting intakes due to COVID-19, the staff is still handling all other operations as normal — cleaning and caring for the animals at the shelter, and following CDC recommendations for social distancing and proper disinfecting.
Donations are needed to keep things running. Laundry detergent, bleach, and disinfectant wipes are always in demand, and hard to find currently. Monetary donations help in all areas. If the public is able to donate, the easiest way to do so without leaving home is through PayPal on the society’s website, or an e-gift card through Amazon.
In addition, dry dog and cat food is being accepted so staff can begin assisting those in the community that may need help feeding their animals.
