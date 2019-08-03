History will come alive at Defiance’s fortgrounds next weekend as the 225th anniversary of the fortification construction by Gen. Anthony Wayne’s forces will be commemorated.
Fort Defiance was built more than two centuries ago this month, after Wayne’s legion — sent to address Indian-settler conflict on what was then the Northwest frontier of the young United States — arrived at the confluence of the Maumee and Auglaize rivers on Aug. 8, 1794. Its construction came less than two weeks before the monumental Battle of Fallen Timbers near present-day Maumee on Aug. 20, 1794, which concluded the Northwest Indian War (1790-1794) and was followed by the Treaty of Greenville with various Indian tribes in 1795.
The main focus of next weekend’s commemoration will be the portrayal of camp life at Fort Defiance, with displays open to public viewing at no charge from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Aug. 10 and from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Aug. 11. Parking will be available in the Defiance Public Library’s lot on Fort Street while part of that street will be closed to traffic.
According to Richard Rozevink, director of Defiance’s Andrew L. Tuttle Memorial Museum, the commemoration will feature drills, the firing of weapons from the time period — including a representation of a “king’s howitzer” stationed at Fort Defiance — and camp games. Additionally, each day will open with flag ceremonies along with “fife and drum music” while the group “Fiddlesix” will provide music from the time period.
On Saturday participants can view a small version of the fort during regular Defiance Public Library hours (10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Aug. 10). The fort version has been on display near the library’s main entrance for some time.
The library will be closed during the Aug. 11 commemoration events.
Rozevink noted that Fort Defiance was the fourth fort built by Wayne during his campaign. The others included Fort Greenville, Fort Recovery — the site in 1791 of the second of two major U.S. military defeats at the hands of the western Indian confederacy that Wayne was sent to battle — and Fort Adams near St. Marys. (He went on to build Fort Wayne in the fall of 1794.)
Wayne’s forces arrived in what is now Defiance on Aug. 8, 1794 when it was known as The Glaize, a collection of primarily Miami, Delaware and Shawnee Indian villages. Upon arrival, Wayne’s army found the villages abandoned, but destroyed them and surrounding acres of corn and vegetables.
Rozevink indicated that Wayne’s victory and the subsequent treaty with the Indians opened up future states of the then Northwest Territory for expansion of the United States. They included Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Following Defiance’s weekend of commemoration, activities surrounding the Battle of Fallen Timbers’ 225th anniversary will be held Aug. 16-18 in Lucas County.
While an opening ceremony is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 16 at the battlefield (near Fallen Timbers shopping mall between Waterville and Maumee), activities surrounding the battle and its participants will be featured from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Aug. 17 and from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Aug. 18 at Maumee’s Sidecut Metro Park.
More than 100 re-enactors are expected to participate, according to Rozevink.
“We are blessed with historians in this area that can replicate that particular era of 1794, and it’s almost like living history stepping right into that time period,” said Rozevink.
A ceremony commemorating the anniversary of the battle also will be held at 3 p.m. on Aug. 20 at the battlefield.
