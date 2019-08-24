This photo, taken just north of the new Clinton Street bridge being built in Defiance, shows wooden decking that has been installed atop the structure’s first I-beams. The decking will be removed after concrete is poured for the deck, perhaps in October, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. The old bridge closed in February, while the new one is expected to open in early December.
