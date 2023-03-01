SK site

This picture taken Tuesday afternoon shows some of the remaining work at the former SK Hand Tool Corp. Buckeye Elm Contracting, Columbus, has been removing the remaining concrete of the former factory, torn down in 2020, and crushing it on site. In this photo ground was excavated for an underground tank's removal.

 Todd Helberg/C-N Photo

Although it can't quite sell the property yet, Defiance County's land bank has established a suggested price for the former SK Hand Tool factory site in Richland Township, now being cleared of concrete.


Tags

Load comments