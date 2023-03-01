Although it can't quite sell the property yet, Defiance County's land bank has established a suggested price for the former SK Hand Tool factory site in Richland Township, now being cleared of concrete.
The topic was one of several considered by the land bank board during its monthly meeting Tuesday morning in the county commissioners' office.
Formed several years ago, the land bank is an appendage of the county government, and attempts to clean up and repurpose generally dilapidated or vacant properties. The old S-K site along Defiance's Hopkins Street — just outside the Defiance city limits — has been its main focus for the past few years.
During Tuesday's meeting, land bank board member Curt Sigg — a local realtor and private-sector representative — provided his colleagues with an appraisal report prepared by another professional comparing the SK site to other properties. An asking price of $115,000 for the approximately 10-acre SK site was considered to be a "reasonable" figure, according to the report.
Even so, the land bank must await Ohio EPA's final sign-off on the site's condition before the property can be marketed. This is expected sometime after a Columbus contractor, Buckeye Elm Contracting, has removed all the concrete on the property.
The company has been working in recent weeks to do so, crushing the concrete that had mostly formed factory floors and wall bases.
A portion of a public street (Hickory) — connecting to Hopkins Street and Squires Avenue — may be considered for vacation as this runs through the middle of the property's west side. However, this matter will be decided later.
The property is zoned M-2 (heavy manufacturing).
Defiance County Treasurer Vickie Myers — a land bank board member — said she was contacted by a resident who inquired about the crushed concrete on the site. No commitment was made as the material likely will be used on the site, but Myers said she will keep the person's number available.
Also Tuesday, the land bank reviewed a list of 22 building demolitions being completed by private contractors with a $500,000 grant from the state government in 2022 as provided by Estee Miller of Maumee Valley Planning Organization.
The board approved contract extensions to April 25 for four properties — at 165 W. Main St., in Ney, 316 Rulf St. in Defiance, 526 N. Main St. in Hicksville and 6632 Thiel Road in Hicksville.
On the Defiance property, electricity had not been turned off to the former residence there when the demolition contractor was ready to begin, according to Miller.
Eighteen other demolition projects are either mostly completed or in progress.
Miller's report showed that $297,125 is projected to be spent on the above list — $230,698 in demolition costs and $47,475 on administration. That leaves a projected leftover amount exceeding $200,000, but Miller said so far the state has resisted requests to add demolition projects to the list.
In other business Tuesday, the board:
• briefly discussed the demolition of the former Vortex property on Defiance's South Jackson Avenue, which was cleaned up recently with a grant through the state. "It really looks good," said Myers. "... They did a nice job."
• approved the latest monthly financial report showing the land bank account with a balance of $128,226.46.
