With help from building owner Jerry Tonjes, former area resident Dave Rickerd was able to spend some time back in northwest Ohio, coming up with a mural to welcome people into downtown Napoleon.
Tonjes, who owns the building located at 114 West Clinton St., said he is doing his part to revitalize the downtown area.
Tonjes did not take total credit. A total of nine business and organizations raised $10,000 for the project.
"Organizations and business made this happen," Tonjes said at the official unveiling of the mural Tuesday afternoon. "It gives people a reason to stop in Napoleon."
Henry County Chamber of Commerce director Joel Miller said a QR code will go near the site, which will allow people to scan the mural and give them information on downtown Napoleon.
Tonjes, who saw the image on a postcard, was able to work quickly with Rickerd on the project.
"He (Tonjes) had an idea on what he wanted," said Rickerd. "He sent it to me and I came and took pictures of the building. I photoshopped my image on the building, so they knew what they were going to get."
Rickerd did have a few issues with the weather.
"When it got hot during the day, I had to take a break," he said. "During the midday, I had to. My paint would not stick."
Rickerd was happy to give back to the community. Rickerd also has a mural in Deshler, which is where he grew up.
"I love the fact I get to come back and do it," said Rickerd. "You see old friends and people you haven't seen in a long time. It was real fun to do. I love putting the 'wow' moment on a wall. It's what I love to do. Everything is 'wow, that's nice'."
