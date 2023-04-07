It's been a few years, but a former Republican Napoleon mayor is returning to politics by making a run for the U.S. 9th District seat now held by Democrat Marcy Kaptur.
Steve Lankenau, a real estate broker and resident of Defiance County, announced publicly this week his plans to seek the Republican nomination for a district that represents several northwest Ohio counties in the U.S. House of Representatives, including Defiance, Fulton and Williams locally.
Lankenau is the third Republican to announce his candidacy for the GOP primary in March 2024. The other two are Dan Wilczynski — also a one-time mayor (of Walbridge) — and former 82nd House District Rep. Craig Riedel of Defiance.
Lankenau, 60, was first elected Napoleon mayor in 1987 at the age of 25. He served three, two-year terms from 1988-1994 before stepping away from politics and focusing on his private sector and personal endeavors. (Since then Napoleon has changed its mayoral terms to four years.)
After his time as Napoleon's part-time mayor, Lankenau worked in the healthcare field with Blue Cross, owned and managed WDFM radio station in Defiance, and started and sold a biodiesel manufacturing enterprise (American Ag Fuels) in Defiance.
Today he is a commercial real estate broker working out of an office in Napoleon.
The timing of Lankenau's return to the political arena can be attributed to a number of factors: his three children have all reached adulthood, he believes the country is in crisis and the 9th District's boundaries have changed.
For a decade the district ran from Toledo to Cleveland along Lake Erie, populated by so many Democratic Party voters that Republicans fared little chance against the 9th's four-decade incumbent, Marcy Kaptur of Toledo. Kaptur did win re-election in November in a reconfigured district with much changed boundaries, defeating Republican J.R. Majewski, but voter makeup leans Republican, giving GOP hopefuls the tantalizing prospect that they can unseat her.
"This is a new landscape," said Lankenau.
He also believes the country is at a critical juncture.
"This race is not what I want it to be," he said. "It's about what I want to do and ... how it relates to how I look at our country. I believe our country is in a crisis."
The first, he mentions, is the rising cost of everything as well as increases in crime in some areas.
"All of these things make the anxiety rise," he said. "I think it's time for a change."
Lankenau notes the diversity of the district, given that it consists of six rural Republican-leaning counties (Defiance, Erie, Fulton, Ottawa, Sandusky and Williams) as well as Lucas County and Toledo which lean more toward the Democratic Party.
But he believes he offers a conservative outlook reflective of many voters in the district.
"I think I would reflect this district in that I have a conservative base in my outlook," he said. "I know I can work, and have worked, with Independents and Democrats."
Asked to name the top three issues that concern him about the country's current situation, he noted "runaway spending," immigration and ensuring the country's defense.
On spending, Lankenau said both parties can be blamed, but criticized Kaptur because "she voted for most of it."
His campaign issued a press release this week noting that Lankenau "believes that faith, family and the foundations of this nation are the keys to our continued success."
Too, he states that "it’s clear that our country would be in a stronger position if more of our politicians knew what it's like to balance a budget, meet a payroll, and take risks in the private sector. ... We need to aim higher and restore the concept of citizen legislators if we are to have any hope of getting our debt under control and returning to the principles of constitutionally limited government that our Founders envisioned."
Although the number of Republican candidates stands at three, Lankenau said he wouldn't be surprised if that number increases significantly before the March primary filing deadline passes on Dec. 20.
"I would not be surprised if it's between five and 10," he said, adding that this "gives you an indicator that it's winnable."
The 9th District now includes Defiance, Fulton and Williams counties which had belonged to the U.S. 5th District for years. That seat continues to be held by Republican Bob Latta.
