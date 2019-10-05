Laura Bush at Hayes Library

The Hayes Presidential Library and Museums in Fremont welcomed former First Lady Laura Bush to the site this week, where she met with executive director Christie Weininger (right) and curator Dustin McLochlin for a tour of the home and part of the museum. Bush was in the area for a speaking engagement at Heidelberg University.

 Photo courtesy of Hayes Presidential Library and Museums

