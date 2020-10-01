The two candidates for Henry County sheriff this fall have much familiarity.
A former sheriff’s deputy, Independent Marc Ruskey is contesting the incumbent sheriff — Republican Mike Bodenbender — who he formerly worked under. In fact, the two men were fellow law enforcement officers for more than a dozen years in the sheriff’s office.
At 61, Bodenbender’s time with the sheriff’s office goes back almost 30 years, including nearly the last eight as sheriff. He is finishing his second four-year term in that position, having won contested elections in 2012 and 2016.
Eight autumns ago, he took the same path to the sheriff’s position that Ruskey is attempting. In 2012, Bodenbender unseated the then sitting sheriff (Republican John Nye) in the general election, running as an Independent and winning 68% of the vote.
Ruskey, 33, was employed by the sheriff’s office from 2007 until earlier this year, serving the last seven years as a sergeant.
He is an advanced EMT with the Henry County South Joint Ambulance District and also has his own business, teaching CCW and CPR classes, as well as first aid and defensive tactics.
Both candidates are long-time Henry County residents and live near Napoleon. Bodenbender hails from Liberty Center; Ruskey from the village of Florida.
The winner on Nov. 4 will win a four-year term beginning in January.
Profiles of each of the candidates are below:
Mike Bodenbender
Age: 61
Address: Q214 County Road 8, Napoleon
Education: 1977 graduate, Liberty Center High School
Family: wife, Janet; son, Lucas; two daughters, Kate and Emily
Occupation: Henry County sheriff since 2013
Previous political offices: two terms as sheriff
Reason for seeking office: “As a Henry County native, I am extremely committed to the safety of our community. I have dedicated nearly 30 years toward protecting the citizens of Henry County, and have made countless impactful improvements for the safety of our residents.
“I have added two K9 units (Andy and Armor), reinstated the D.A.R.E. program in schools and joined the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit, all to fight the illegal drug problems which remain the largest threat to the safety of the citizens of Henry County.
“To protect our children, I have placed a safety resource officer in all four county schools.
“To maintain the safety in the courtroom, I have added two court security officers. Their chief responsibility is to ensure safety of everyone in the courthouse, including judges, courtroom staff and the general public.
“I’ve maintained consistent, decreased crime rates and call volumes over the past eight years. I was recently nominated by fellow sheriffs to become a district director of the Buckeye State Sheriff’s Association (BSSA). In addition, I have recovered over $30,000 in welfare fraud through investigations.
“I am running for re-election to ensure the current programs remain intact, and to maintain experience, loyalty, and integrity in such a critical role for our county.”
Top goals: “I would like to work alongside others at the state level to implement Next Gen 911. Next Gen 911 will give the public the ability to send text and video to the 911 operator via their mobile device. As a district director to the BSSA, I will have a voice in Columbus to help accomplish this goal.
“To remain diligent in the fight against illegal drugs, by continuing to be a member of the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit.
“I will protect our most vulnerable citizens, our children and the elderly, through education and availability.”
Marc Ruskey
Age: 33
Address: N-430 County Road 12, Napoleon
Education: 2005 graduate, Napoleon High School; 2007 graduate, Northwest State Community College with associate’s degree in criminal justice; attended police academy
Family: wife Bricca, three children
Occupation: EMT and business owner (teaching CCW/CPR and first aid and defensive tactics)
Previous political offices: none
Reason for seeking office: “I chose to run for office due to ongoing safety concerns for residents and the sheriff’s office staff. These issues include road staffing dropping to nine road deputies for about a year and a half, with countless occasions of one road deputy on duty and alone. Additionally, there have been vital training standards not being met on devices like the taser and bean bag gun for several years.”
Top goals: “Restructure sheriff’s office personnel to increase road patrol staffing.
“Ensure training mandates are met and exceeded by utilizing in-house instructors to keep training costs low.
“Provide strong, positive leadership.
“Enhance officer and community safety.”
