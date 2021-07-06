Construction of a new speculation building on Defiance’s northeast side has been slowed some by what may be a good thing — considerable interest in the project.
That is the word from Mayor Mike McCann on the work just west of Domersville Road and south of U.S. 24 in the Harmon Business Park. The 80,000 square-foot building will provide a shell for a prospective industry, and is being developed by NAI Harmon Group based in Toledo.
McCann’s administration was at the forefront of bringing NAI Harmon Group to Defiance and promoting the project.
He told The Crescent-News Monday that interest among companies is considerable, but some of them have wanted to tweak building details. McCann believes it would be “foolish” not to take into account such things.
“Seldom does a week pass that we don’t get a lead of someone interested in the spec building on Domersville as well as other spec buildings that are in various stages of planning,” he explained.
At the Domersville Road (Ohio 281) site, the eastern section of Commerce Drive has been built, complete with curbs and water/sewer lines. It extends from Domersville to the west for 600 feet.
To the north of this short road is where the building will be constructed. Steel for its roof rafters sit in one area while concrete building footers were poured recently by Baker-Shindler Company of Defiance.
No walls have been erected yet, even though the project began late last year. But McCann said walls should start going up soon while the building may be completed by Christmas.
“The construction is underway and we’re excited about that,” he said. “They hope to have it completed by Christmas. I would think weather permitting in the next couple weeks you’ll start to see everything come out of the ground.”
The project’s general contractor is Logan Creek Construction Co. of Oregon (near Toledo).
The Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) served as the conduit for the transaction that provided 78 acres to NAI Harmon for the project. The land was purchased by the City of Defiance for $2 million, while NAI Harmon put up the money to develop the infrastructure.
Two other speculative buildings with private funding are under consideration, according to McCann.
“We’re looking forward to additional spec buildings in 2022 in and around Defiance,” he said.
To help make that happen, McCann’s administration is proposing the extension of Commerce Drive to the west to near the Carpenter Road Johns Manville plant. A contract with an engineering firm has been approved by Defiance City Council to design this extension, so the cost is not yet known.
McCann wanted to use funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to make this happen. However, the expected amount the city will get from that source has dropped from $3.26 to about $1.7 million, so this proposal may have to be adjusted.
“There’s no doubt that it will create some challenges, but I don’t think it’s a challenge that can’t be overcome,” said McCann who expressed complete confidence in the city’s finance director, John Lehner.
“If anyone can figure it out, John Lehner can,” he stated.
