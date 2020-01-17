The ServSafe level 2 food safety manager 16-hour training course is being offered for anyone working in, or wanting to work in, the food industry.
This training helps prevent food safety mistakes and will help food service staff identify and prevent the most critical barriers to food safety.
ServSafe uses proven techniques and provides information about and context for new Food and Drug Administration food code.
The Ohio State University Extension food safety manager class brings up-to-date, real-world knowledge to life and is designed to make the content easy to understand, retain and apply.
The cost of the training is $200 and that includes the book, training materials, lunch the second day, snacks and the exam.
Upon successful completion of the course and exam, participants receive a food safety manager level 2 certificate from the National Restaurant Association and a certificate from the Ohio Department of Health. Attendance at both days of training is mandatory in order to take the exam.
The ServSafe training is being offered by the Fulton County OSU Extension at the OSU Extension office, 08770 Ohio 108, Wauseon, on Feb. 5-6 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
More details and a registration form can be downloaded from fulton.osu.edu. Maximum class size is 20 and payment must be made to be fully registered. For questions, call 419-337-9210.
