• Defiance County
Food pantry open:
The St. Paul's United Methodist Church Food Pantry in Defiance will be open today from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Anyone who is in need throughout Defiance County is welcome.
For the safety of the volunteers and clients, here are the following rules: the church building will be closed; there will be no produce market; the pantry will be drive-up only.
Enter the south church parking lot off of Fourth Street from the direction of Wayne Avenue. Do not line up early. Each household will get one box. Recipients must be able to load their own vehicle. Volunteers cannot load vehicles.
Please maintain the recommended six-foot spacing. Those experiencing a fever or other symptoms that could be indicative of COVID-19 are asked no to visit the food pantry and consult with a health care professional.
