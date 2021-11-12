• Defiance County
Food drive:
Returning American Warriors, located at 1911 Baltimore Road, Defiance, is hosting a Thanksgiving food drive Nov. 20 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Some suggested food items to donate include: mashed potatoes, juices, milk, canned fruit, canned meats, boxed meals, frozen foods, bread, eggs, Kleenex, pet supplies, baby supplies and hygiene products. Returning American Warriors serves Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Putnam, Paulding and Williams counties.
For more information, call 419-250-1440 or 419-980-8901.
