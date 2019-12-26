This year, the Wayne Trace elementary schools decided to see which elementary school could collect the most canned food items during this year’s canned food drive. Students and staff at Payne and Grover Hill, led by the student council collected food items for Neighbors in Need. The winner was Payne Elementary, which collected more than 1,800 canned food items, while the Grover Hill students collected 1,540 items. Shown are students from Payne.
