• Defiance County

Food drive:

Returning American Warriors (RAW), 1911 Baltimore Road, Defiance, will host a Halloween food drive Oct. 16 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Attendees can bring their children in costumes to receive free candy. Some suggested food items to donate include: mashed potatoes, juices, milk, canned fruit, canned meats, boxed meals, frozen foods, breads, eggs, tissues, pet supplies, baby supplies and hygiene products. RAW serves veterans and their families in Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Putnam and Williams counties. For more information, call Sarah at 419-250-1440 or Eryn at 419-980-8901.

