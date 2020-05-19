• Paulding County

Food distribution:

The West Ohio Food Bank will be doing another community food distribution on May 27 from 1-3 p.m. at the Paulding County Fairgrounds. Ohio Highway Patrol troopers will be assisting with the car lineup. The Ohio National Guard will be loading up cars.

During the last distribution, they did limit the number of families receiving food per car. You will not want more than two families per car, otherwise you will not have enough room for all the food.

The Paulding County Senior Center will be providing lunch for the National Guard and troopers prior to the distribution. If anyone would like to help, contact Marsha Yeutter at 419-399-3650.

