• Paulding County
Food distribution:
The West Ohio Food Bank will be conducting a no-touch drive through food distribution from noon-2 p.m. Wednesday at the Paulding County Fairgrounds, 501 Farigrounds Dr., Paulding. Sign up/line-up begins at 11 a.m.
Qualifications: Only two households per vehicle; ensure space in trunk to load food; must be 18 years of age or older with a valid photo I.D.; be at or below 230% of the federal poverty guidelines.
