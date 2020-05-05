Food commodities:
Food commodities will be distributed from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday at the PATH Center, 1939 E. Second St., Defiance. There will be drive-up distribution only. People are asked to stay in their cars and food will be placed in the vehicle for them. Enter the parking lot from the south end so the vehicle is facing toward East Second Street. Food is given on a first-come, first-served basis.
Items to be distributed include: shelf stable milk, spaghetti sauce, canned peaches, canned tomato soup, canned cream of mushroom, canned salmon, canned chicken, beef chili/no beans, walnuts, raisins, peanut butter, spaghetti, Tastee O cereal, white rice, apples, oranges, shredded cheese, frozen eggs, peach cups, whole chicken, chicken fajita strips and deli turkey.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.