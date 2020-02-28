• Defiance County

Food commodities:

The Richland Place/PATH Center, 1939 E. Second St., Defiance, will be the site for the distribution of USDA food commodities from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday.

Individuals and families that meet income eligibility residing in Defiance, Tinora or Ayersville school districts can receive commodities.

Food to be distributed includes: canned garbanzo beans, canned dark red kidney beans, canned spaghetti sauce, beef chili/no beans, canned beef, canned vegetable soup, canned peaches, canned pears, dried plums, walnut pieces, fruit & nut trail mix, dried split peas, white rice, brown rice, dried navy beans, peanut butter spaghetti noodles, corn flakes, 2% milk, fresh eggs, shredded cheddar, fresh apples, fresh oranges, fresh potatoes, fresh peach cups, pork loin, chicken fajita strips, chicken breast strips.

For more information call Alicia Ricker at 410-782-6962.

