• Defiance County

Food commodities:

USDA food commodities will be distributed at the Richland Place Path Center, 1939 E. Second St., Defiance, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday. Individuals and families who live in Defiance, Northeastern Local or Ayersville school districts are eligible to receive commodities.

The commodities to be distributed in August include: canned sliced potatoes, canned applesauce, canned pork, corn flakes, egg noodles, elbow macaroni, walnut pieces, shelf stable milk, eggs, frozen pork chops, frozen ham and fresh apples.

