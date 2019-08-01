• Defiance County
Food commodities:
USDA food commodities will be distributed at the Richland Place Path Center, 1939 E. Second St., Defiance, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday. Individuals and families who live in Defiance, Northeastern Local or Ayersville school districts are eligible to receive commodities.
The commodities to be distributed in August include: canned sliced potatoes, canned applesauce, canned pork, corn flakes, egg noodles, elbow macaroni, walnut pieces, shelf stable milk, eggs, frozen pork chops, frozen ham and fresh apples.
