• Defiance County

Food distribution:

Food commodities will be distributed from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday at the PATH Center, 1939 E. Second St., Defiance. There will be drive-up distribution only. People are asked to stay in their cars and food will be placed in the vehicle for them.

Food items for distribution include: orange juice, grapefruit juice, canned chicken, canned pork, canned beef, canned salmon, canned garbanzo beans, tomato sauce, applesauce, canned peaches, tomato soup, canned corn, beef chili pouch, spaghetti noodles, elbow macaroni, Toastee O cereal, dried cherries, fruit and nut mix, walnut pieces, raisins, shelf stable milk, white milk gallons, cheddar cheese 1 lb., shredded cheddar 2 lbs., fresh apples, fresh oranges, fresh plums, sweet potatoes, frozen orange juice singles, frozen blueberries, frozen pork loin and frozen pork patties.

Load comments