• Defiance County

Food distribution:

Food commodities will be distributed from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday at the PATH Center, 1939 E. Second St., Defiance. There will be drive-up distribution only. People are asked to stay in their cars and food will be placed in the vehicle for them.

Food items for distribution include: orange juice, grapefruit juice, cran-apple juice, canned chicken, canned garbanzo beans, canned tomato sauce, canned mixed fruit, canned sliced potatoes, canned corn, canned vegetable soup, beef chili pouch/no beans, spaghetti noodles, elbow macaroni, Tastee O's, walnuts, dried plums, fruit and nut mix, raisins, instant milk, shelf stable milk, whole milk, shredded cheddar, sweet potatoes, apples, oranges, grapes, plums, orange juice singles, frozen blueberries, pork patties, taco filling, water cooked ham, chicken drumsticks and whole chickens.

