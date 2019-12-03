• Defiance County

Food commodities:

The Richland Place/PATH Center, 1939 E. Second St., Defiance, will distribute USDA food commodities from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday to individuals and families who meet income eligibility residing in Defiance, Tinora or Ayersville school districts.

Food items to be distributed include: orange juice, tomato juice, canned garbanzo beans, canned potatoes, canned peaches, peanut butter, egg noodles, macaroni, spaghetti noodles, white and brown rice, dried split peas, eggs, fresh orange juice, fresh apples, grapes, frozen fish sticks and pork chops.

Load comments