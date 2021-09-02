• Defiance County

Food commodities:

Food commodities will be distributed from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Wednesday at the PATH Center, 1939 E. Second St., Defiance. Pickup will be inside the building.

Food items for distribution include: orange juice, tomato juice, canned pork, beef stew, canned diced tomatoes, canned spaghetti sauce, canned applesauce, canned green beans, canned black beans, spaghetti noodles, elbow macaroni, corn flakes, toastee Os, hexagon cereal, powdered milk, walnuts, raisins, dried plums, shelf stable milk, butter, fresh eggs, frozen orange juice singles, frozen blueberries, frozen sliced ham, frozen whole chickens and fresh assorted produce.

