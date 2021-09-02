• Defiance County
Food commodities:
Food commodities will be distributed from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Wednesday at the PATH Center, 1939 E. Second St., Defiance. Pickup will be inside the building.
Food items for distribution include: orange juice, tomato juice, canned pork, beef stew, canned diced tomatoes, canned spaghetti sauce, canned applesauce, canned green beans, canned black beans, spaghetti noodles, elbow macaroni, corn flakes, toastee Os, hexagon cereal, powdered milk, walnuts, raisins, dried plums, shelf stable milk, butter, fresh eggs, frozen orange juice singles, frozen blueberries, frozen sliced ham, frozen whole chickens and fresh assorted produce.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.