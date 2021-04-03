• Defiance County

Food distribution:

Food commodities will be distributed from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. April 7 at the PATH Center, 1939 E. Second St., Defiance. There will be drive-up distribution only. People are asked to stay in their cars and food will be placed in the vehicle for them.

Food items for distribution include: orange juice, grapefruit juice, canned garbanzo beans, canned black beans, canned mix fruit, canned green beans, canned peas, potato flakes, roasted almonds, walnut pieces, raisins, butter, fresh oranges, cereal, OJ singles, frozen blueberries and frozen fish fillets.

