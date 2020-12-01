• Defiance County

Food distribution:

Food commodities will be distributed from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday at the PATH Center, 1939 E. Second St., Defiance. There will be drive-up distribution only. People are asked to stay in their cars and food will be placed in the vehicle for them.

Food items for distribution include: orange juice, grapefruit juice, cran-apple juice, apple juice, canned chicken, canned pork, canned beef, beef stew, garbanzo beans, tomato sauce, fruit cocktail, canned peaches, canned corn, canned vegetable soup, spaghetti noodles, elbow macaroni, raisins, powdered milk, fresh apples, fresh potatoes, shredded mozzarella, frozen OJ singles, fish sticks, whole chickens, chicken breast filet and chicken leg quarters.

