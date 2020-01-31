• Defiance County
Food commodities:
The Richland Place/PATH Center, 1939 E. Second St., Defiance, will be the site for the distribution of USDA food commodities from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday.
Individuals and families that meet income eligibility residing in Defiance, Tinora or Ayersville school districts can receive commodities.
Food to be distributed includes: apple juice, orange juice, canned garbanzo beans, canned red kidney beans, canned peaches, canned pears, dried plums, walnut pieces, dry split peas, dried navy beans, peanut butter, spaghetti noodles, crisp rice cereal, white rice, brown rice, eggs, apples, grapefruit, frozen peach snack cups, frozen fish filets, frozen pork patties, frozen pork taco filling and frozen pork loin.
For more information call Alicia Ricker at 410-782-6962.
