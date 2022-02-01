• Defiance County

Food commodities:

Food commodities will be distributed from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Feb. 9, at the PATH Center, 1939 E. Second St., Defiance. Pickup will be drive up service this month.

Food items for distribution include: beef stew, canned green beans, canned carrots, canned peas, canned corn, canned black beans, canned vegetable soup, canned applesauce, canned peaches, egg noodles, rotini noodles, elbow macaroni, macaroni & cheese, Toastee O cereal, dried pinto beans, raisins, butter, frozen shrimp, pork loin, ground beef.

