• Defiance County
Food commodities:
Food commodities will be distributed from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Feb. 9, at the PATH Center, 1939 E. Second St., Defiance. Pickup will be drive up service this month.
Food items for distribution include: beef stew, canned green beans, canned carrots, canned peas, canned corn, canned black beans, canned vegetable soup, canned applesauce, canned peaches, egg noodles, rotini noodles, elbow macaroni, macaroni & cheese, Toastee O cereal, dried pinto beans, raisins, butter, frozen shrimp, pork loin, ground beef.
