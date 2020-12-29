• Defiance County
Food distribution:
Food commodities will be distributed from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday at the PATH Center, 1939 E. Second St., Defiance. There will be drive-up distribution only. People are asked to stay in their cars and food will be placed in the vehicle for them.
Food items for distribution include: orange juice, apple juice, garbanzo beans, beef chili, tomato sauce, dried fruit mix, canned peaches, canned corn, vegetable soup, spaghetti noodles, corn flakes, peanut butter, instant potatoes, canned mix fruit, dried plums, raisins, instant milk, butter, fresh eggs, fresh apples, shredded mozzarella, orange juice singles, frozen eggs, frozen shrimp and frozen chicken leg quarters.
