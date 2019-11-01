• Defiance County
Food commodities:
The Richland Place/PATH Center, 1939 E. Second St., Defiance, will distribute USDA food commodities from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday to individuals and families who meet income eligibility residing in Defiance, Tinora or Ayersville school districts.
Food items to be distributed include: canned garbanzo beans, beef stew pouch, canned pears, canned apricots, dried split peas, peanut butter, raisins, white rice, fresh oranges, 1 lb. cheddar cheese bars, 2 lb. cheddar cheese bars, frozen pork loin, bulk baking potatoes, milk and bulk apples.
