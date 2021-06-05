• Defiance County

Food distribution:

Food commodities will be distributed from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday at the PATH Center, 1939 E. Second St., Defiance. There will be drive-up distribution only. People are asked to stay in their cars and food will be placed in the vehicle for them.

Food items for distribution include: Orange juice, grapefruit juice, beef stew, canned diced tomatoes, can spaghetti sauce, can garbanzo beans, can sliced potatoes, can peas, Toasty O's cereal, egg noodles, dried pinto beans, almonds, walnut pieces, raisins, shredded cheddar, fresh eggs, fresh apples, frozen eggs and frozen sliced deli ham.

