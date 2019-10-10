• Defiance County

Food commodities:

Food for Seniors food box pickup will be from 1-2:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Defiance County Senior Center, 140 Broadway Ave., Defiance. Those interested in participating need to call Sue at 419-782-3233 or stop in for an application. The food commodities are for those age 60 and older who meet income guidelines to qualify.

The box contains 40 pounds of nutritious foods including fruit, vegetables, grains and protein.

