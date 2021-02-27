• Defiance County
Food distribution:
Food commodities will be distributed from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. March 3 at the PATH Center, 1939 E. Second St., Defiance. There will be drive-up distribution only. People are asked to stay in their cars and food will be placed in the vehicle for them.
Food items for distribution include: orange juice, grapefruit juice, canned garbanzo beans, canned black beans, canned peaches, canned mixed fruit, canned green beans, Tastee O cereal, pistachios, almonds, hazelnuts, dried plums, fruit and nut mix, raisins, instant mashed potatoes, powered milk, butter, Swiss cheese slices, fresh apples, frozen orange juice singles and frozen eggs.
