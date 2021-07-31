• Defiance County

Food commodities:

Food commodities will be distributed from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday at the PATH Center, 1939 E. Second St., Defiance. Pickup will be inside the building.

Food items for distribution include: grapefruit juice, canned pork, beef stew pouch, beef chili no beans in pouch, can diced tomatoes, can spaghetti sauce, can sliced potatoes, can green beans, spaghetti, corn flakes, Toastee O's, Hexagon cereal, dried pinto beans, powdered milk, walnut pieces, raisins dried figs, dates, dried plums, dried cranberries, butter, fresh eggs, OJ singles, pork hams, whole chickens.

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments