• Defiance County
Food commodities:
Food commodities will be distributed from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday at the PATH Center, 1939 E. Second St., Defiance. Pickup will be inside the building.
Food items for distribution include: grapefruit juice, canned pork, beef stew pouch, beef chili no beans in pouch, can diced tomatoes, can spaghetti sauce, can sliced potatoes, can green beans, spaghetti, corn flakes, Toastee O's, Hexagon cereal, dried pinto beans, powdered milk, walnut pieces, raisins dried figs, dates, dried plums, dried cranberries, butter, fresh eggs, OJ singles, pork hams, whole chickens.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.