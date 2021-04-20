• Defiance County

Food box distribution:

A Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank food box distribution will be held at Temple of Praise Assembly of God, 505 Elbert St., Defiance, Thursday from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Pre-registration and an ID are required.

This event is a drive-up, non-contact distribution, with food loaded into the trunk of cars by volunteers and members of the Ohio National Guard. Registration is open through Nov. 18 at toledofoodbank.org or by calling 419-242-5000, ext. 204.

