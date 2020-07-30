• Henry County
Food box distribution:
The Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank will hold a food box distribution Friday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Henry County Health Department, located at 1843 Oakwood Ave., Napoleon.
Preregistration and an ID are required to receive a food box. To register, call 419-242-5000, ext. 215 or 221, or log in to toledofoodbank.org. Registrations will be accepted through today.
The distribution is a drive-up, non-contact distribution, and an ID will be required at the time of pickup. The National Guard volunteer team will load a box in the trunk of the vehicle, so attendees are asked to make room in their trunk. Volunteers will not be permitted to enter the vehicle to load the food box.
