• Defiance County

Food box distribution:

A Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank food box distribution will be held at Temple of Praise Assembly of God, 505 Elbert St., Defiance, Thursday from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Pre-registration and an ID are required. This event is a drive-up, non-contact distribution, with food loaded into the trunk of cars by volunteers and members of the Ohio National Guard. Registration is open at toledofoodbank.org or by calling 419-242-5000, ext. 204.

