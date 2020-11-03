Pastor Reuben Laguna of Temple of Praise Assembly of God in Defiance, has seen the need to distribute more food from his church’s food pantry grow as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc on people’s lives.
Laguna was recently approached by the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank to host a food box distribution to help those in need just before Thanksgiving. The distribution will take place Nov. 19 from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the church, located at 505 Elbert St. The event is a non-contact, drive-up only distribution, with the food loaded into the trunk of vehicles by church volunteers and members of the Ohio National Guard.
Pre-registration and an ID are required, with pre-registration taking place Nov. 9-18 at toledofoodbank.org, or by calling 419-242-5000, ext. 204.
“We started our food pantry here at the church in 1988, and we’ve been serving the community twice a month since that time,” said Laguna. “When COVID hit, and as it has gone on, the need to distribute more food has grown. The Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank has been receiving emergency food from the federal government, so when they asked me to do a distribution here, we jumped at the opportunity.
“This is a great way to get fresh food to people in the community who need it,” added Laguna. “A lot of people are going through hard times right now, we see many people who have lost their jobs, so we know how important this is to those folks. Our volunteers, and the Ohio National Guard, will be here to distribute food on Nov. 19, and we look forward to being a blessing to those who need it.”
Temple of Praise currently hosts food distributions from its own food pantry twice a month, the second Monday from 4:30-6 p.m., and the last Thursday from 4-6 p.m. In addition, the food pantry is open Sundays after church in case of an emergency. Since March, Laguna shared the average number of people who have come to get food has steadily risen from around 80 per distribution, to around 130 per distribution.
“We’ve definitely had an increase in people coming to the food pantry,” Laguna said. “When people come, we provide fresh meat, vegetables, eggs, cheese, bread, toilet paper, gloves masks and more. We purchase the food for our pantry every month, our volunteers get food from the Harvest Food Bank, from Walmart and from Meijer. Our motto is, ‘If I can’t put that food on my table, we’re not going to give it to anyone to put it on their table.’
“We don’t just serve food, we minister to their needs,” continued Laguna. “We are here if they want to talk, we pray with them ... we have a personal relationship with the people who come because we care about them. We have delivered food to people who can’t make it here, and we let people know about where they can go to find services to meet all their needs. Because of the pandemic, we’re seeing people come from all over the area.”
Although Laguna is hoping for the pandemic to be over soon, he’s doesn’t think that will happen quickly.
“I’m really hoping this catches on (with the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank), so we can do more of this in the future,” said Laguna. “It doesn’t seem like COVID will be going anywhere for a while, and with cases on the rise, we could see more people in need if the economy takes another downturn.”
