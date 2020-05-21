• Henry County
Food bank:
In an effort to continue the fight against hunger, the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank, with support from the Ohio National Guard, will host drive-thru food distribution events.
A food distribution will be held May 27 from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Liberty Center Library 124 E. Liberty St. This is a non-contract distribution.
To pre-register, go to www.toledofoodbank.org under the events tab or call the Toledo Food Bank at 419-242-5000, ext. 213 or 215.
