• Henry County

Food bank:

In an effort to continue the fight against hunger, the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank, with support from the Ohio National Guard, will host drive-thru food distribution events.

A food distribution will be held May 27 from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Liberty Center Library 124 E. Liberty St. This is a non-contract distribution.

To pre-register, go to www.toledofoodbank.org under the events tab or call the Toledo Food Bank at 419-242-5000, ext. 213 or 215.

