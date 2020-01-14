Fog rises from the Maumee River in Napoleon around noon Saturday as rain moved into the area and temperatures neared 60 degrees. This photo was taken near the boat launch in Napoleon’s Ritter Park. Local rainfall amounts didn’t reach the levels initially thought possible over the weekend, but still caused some flooding along the Maumee, Tiffin, St. Joseph, Blanchard and Auglaize rivers throughout northwest Ohio. The Tiffin was expected to crest at just above “moderate” flood stage today in Stryker, according to the National Weather Service, while the St. Joseph had reached that level in Montpelier by Monday.
