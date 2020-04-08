(BPT) — Like classic pieces in your closet that can be worn season after season, some flowers have become staples for decorators and gardeners alike. Available in a variety of bold colors, Wave petunias and Cool Wave pansies are a low-maintenance must-have for creating high-impact design in outdoor spaces. Like your little black dress or your favorite pair of jeans, these versatile flowers can be styled in fresh ways to create an on-trend look that fits your space and lifestyle.
Bring color to life
Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, Wave proves why it has such staying power. In 1995, the striking Wave purple classic became the very first Wave petunia variety — and its bold, fun color remains a top choice for adding wow-factor to hanging baskets, window boxes and gardens.
As a nod to tradition, style your patio or balcony with Tidal Wave silver petunias this year. Their luxe silvery-white blooms add a touch of glamour, similar to the timeless silver chain in your jewelry box. This award-winning flower grows mountains of color to create a showstopping look in gardens or large planters.
In early spring, have fun with the wide array of colors available in pansies to kick off the season — their rich palette adds a touch of elegance to your outdoor space, in the same way that your favorite high-end scarf enhances your outfit. Cool Wave pansies are easy to care for and they encourage your family and friends to enjoy the outdoors.
Beyond the garden
The best thing about petunias and pansies is that they can be styled in a variety of ways — just like that classic white T-shirt you can’t do without. Beyond enjoying them in your garden, you can also use these flowers for all kinds of fun DIY craft projects to add a special touch to handmade gifts, culinary creations and more.
Enjoy your blooms forever and capture a precious moment in time by pressing petunia or pansy blossoms. Once dried, you can use them to create festive, one-of-a-kind greeting cards, picture frames, bookmarks or phone cases. Press some of their leaves as well, to add a color contrast to the petals.
For a beautiful yet edible garnish, use pansies to add vivid pops of color to your favorite foods — from fresh salads to decadent desserts. Dress up drinks by freezing pansy blossoms into ice cubes, or simply top off a beverage with a single freshly cut bloom.
Like your wardrobe favorites, Wave petunias and Cool Wave pansies can be personally styled in modern ways each gardening season to keep up with the latest trends. Check out WaveGardening.com for more ways to brighten up your garden or deck this year, including DIY projects, tips and inspiration.
