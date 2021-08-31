Flow through part of the old Miami and Erie Canal near Defiance could be restored by the end of next year as part of a state water quality initiative.
County commissioners briefly reviewed the project during their meeting Monday. Commissioners also discussed a list of potential projects that could be funded with a new source of state grant money as well as possible U.S. 24 safety improvements (see related story).
Because the canal is state owned, state government is undertaking the canal restoration proposal. A design firm (Coldwater Consulting) has been hired by the state to design improvements in a six-mile stretch downstream from Independence Dam.
Commissioners aren’t sure what portion would be improved, but they’ve been informed that the project — part of the state’s H2Ohio water quality effort — could be completed by the end of 2022.
In a news release concerning their regular Monday meeting, commissioners included the update they recently received from the state. It explains that a “water control structure” is envisioned “to reconnect and re-establish flow through the historic Miami and Erie Canal, thus improving water quality along the Maumee River.
The update added that flow would be restored through a six-mile stretch of the canal, which can be found between County Road 424 and the north bank of the Maumee.
“The design will also incorporate nutrient-reduction wetland habitat features to improve water quality and act in a similar manner to that of a natural riparian corridor,” according to the state.
Commissioner Mick Pocratsky stated that “if it can be an active canal again, it would be kind of cool.”
Independence Dam State Park Manager Karen Beckman said she is “all for it, absolutely,” but told The Crescent-News she isn’t that familiar with the project. She noted that the consulting firm has conducted some surveys of the canal.
The canal was built in the early 19th century as a north-south water route across Ohio, operating in some manner until the early 20th century.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.