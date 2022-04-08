NAPOLEON — Henry County's land reutilization bank here is seeking the removal of two aging buildings with funds from a state fund while a third project from another corner may be in the offing as well.
Like each of Ohio's 88 counties, Henry County will receive $1 million this year to clean up so-called "brownfield" sites. While these generally refer to old factory locations, other businesses and schools may qualify as well.
The state is in the midst of an application process to determine what projects will be funded.
Henry County's land bank, which is closely connected to county government and the commissioners office, is pursuing two remediation efforts — the former "Carl and Jan's" auto repair building in Hamler and the former Florida school in Florida. The high school there closed in the mid 1960s and students were shifted to Napoleon High School.
The land bank has acquired both properties for purposes of cleanup.
According to Henry County Commissioner Glenn Miller, the Hamler project will need about $120-$130,000 but the amount for the school may be much larger. Asbestos removal also could complicate things.
"We first have to do an asbestos survey," said Miller. "We have to also know that we can apply for the actual money to tear it down. We don't know the demolition costs of the Florida school."
But he added that "the intent is to be able to get started this summer."
As for the school cleanup generally, Henry County Commissioner Bob Hastedt comment that "it's just something that has to be cleaned up. A lot of the people there (Florida) are concerned about it being cleaned up."
While the land bank moves forward on those projects, Napoleon officials also are hoping they can tap into the $1 million "brownfield" amount to remove the former Central school buildings along Riverview Avenue.
The Cultural Center of Henry County had hoped to renovate this property and provide a venue for community events and other things, but a fundraising campaign has not realized a goal of generating $1.3 million. Therefore, Napoleon City Council signed off Monday on the city administration's plan to seek some of the brownfield money for building removal.
Mayor Jason Maassel told The Crescent-News Thursday that City Manager Joel Mazur will make an application for the money.
The deadline for projects with the $1 million funding source is April 30.
