Although visitors must wear a mask and use hand sanitizer before entering, the Florida Public Library remains open from 1:30-5:30 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Here young library patron Joseph Reineck, who visited with his mother, Adrianna Weaver, on Tuesday, was pleased with this book he found all about shoes. According to librarian Paula Steele, Reineck has been coming to the library since he was a baby and knows just where to go for his favorite books.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.