Joseph Reineck
Photo courtesy of Paula Steele

Although visitors must wear a mask and use hand sanitizer before entering, the Florida Public Library remains open from 1:30-5:30 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Here young library patron Joseph Reineck, who visited with his mother, Adrianna Weaver, on Tuesday, was pleased with this book he found all about shoes. According to librarian Paula Steele, Reineck has been coming to the library since he was a baby and knows just where to go for his favorite books.

Load comments