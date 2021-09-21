NORTH WEBSTER, Ind. — The regional National Weather Service (NWS) office here says area counties could pick up as much as five inches of rain within the next couple days.
The office is responsible for NWS forecasts in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. One of its meteorologists, Nathan Marsili, told The Crescent-News late Tuesday afternoon that rain totals could reach five inches — with heavier localized amounts possible — through early Thursday.
"Some areas could get up to the five-inch range from tonight thru early Thursday," he said around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
NWS flood watches have been issued through Wednesday night. And the forecast posted late Tuesday afternoon for Defiance called for a 100% chance of rain Tuesday night, Wednesday and Wednesday night.
The heaviest rain was expected to fall Tuesday night, according to Marsili.
The NWS forecast issued for Defiance late Tuesday afternoon noted the possibility of 1-2 inches of rain Tuesday night, and another 1-2 inches on Wednesday.
Marsalis attributed the wet forecast to a "deepening system in the central U.S. ... characteristic of a cold season storm the way its tracking."
He added that this may be "an indication of the seasonal shift we're experiencing here" with autumn arriving Wednesday.
The temperatures will feel like it.
While they reached into the middle 70s Tuesday, temperatures in the high 50s — along with gusty winds — were projected for Wednesday before recovering to the low 70s on Friday.
Recent dry weather should allow the ground to soak up some of the rain while the Maumee River and other streams are generally at lower levels. However, Marsili noted that "we could have low-level flooding" with some of the higher rain amounts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.