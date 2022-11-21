iHeart Media Defiance will present the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau (DDVB) “Flip the Switch”event today in downtown Defiance.
The free family event will take place at the Defiance County Courthouse from 4:30-6:30 p.m. today.
The event will include several fun-filled activities for whole family such such as a face painting station,coloring contests, trivia, food trucks and the flipping on of lights to turn on downtown Christmas lights and tree.
The grand prize winner of a drawing will determine who gets to slip the switch, and will receive a trip to Florida courtesy of Mix 98.1 and the DDVB.
“Last year was the first time we brought this event to Defiance, it was a huge success,” iHeartMedia Defiance’s senior vice president of sales, Taylor Booth said. “We are very fortunate to have a great relationship with our local government and businesses to bring Flip the Switch back for another night of free family fun to kick off the holidays.
iHeartMedia Defiance owns and operates WDFM-FM, WNDH-FM, WZOM-FM while WONW-AM is part of the organization.
During an interview with The Crescent-News last month, DDVB Executive Director Kirstie Mack explained that the event will serve as a kickoff to the holiday season with lights on a large Christmas tree on the courthouse lawn being turned on.
Last year was the first year for the event with approximately 500 people in attendance despite cold, windy conditions.
“We were pretty surprised being a first-year event,” said Mack. “That was pretty good. It was successful for a first year. ... We enjoyed last year’s event quite a bit. We’re looking forward to another event kicking off the holiday season.”
A drawing will be held for a trip to Florida, with the winner not only taking that prize, but also flipping the switch for the lighted tree, according to Mack.
VFW Post 3360 also will be involved in the event with some events inside, Mack indicated, while children’s activities and food trucks will be featured on Court Street, due north of the courthouse.
