The Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau (DDVB) is teaming with iHeartMedia Defiance to hold an event called “Flip The Switch” at the Defiance County Courthouse from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on November 26.

The free family event will include several activities, including a face painting station, coloring contests, cash contests, trivia, food trucks and a flip of the switch to turn on downtown Christmas lights and a tree. The grand prize winner who gets to flip the switch will also receive a trip to Florida courtesy of Mix 98.1 and the DDVB.

“This is an event we’ve been trying to coordinate for years in downtown Defiance,” stated iHeartMedia Defiance’s senior vice president of sales, Taylor Booth. “We are glad the stars aligned in 2021 to get it off the ground. Everyone loves holiday cheer. It’s time we celebrate together as a community.”

iHeartMedia Defiance owns and operates WDFM-FM, WNDH-FM, WZOM-FM and WONW-AM and is part of iHeartMedia.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments