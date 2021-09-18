Flat Rock Creek Festival

The Flat Rock Creek Festival is taking place this weekend in Paulding at the Paulding County Fairgrounds. The festival offers “something for everyone,” including an antique tractor show, tractor pull and a concert featuring Daryl Dasher today, as well as a truck show and horse pull on Sunday. Here, a vendor makes homemade brooms during the festival on Friday.

 Randy Mitchell/C-N Photo

