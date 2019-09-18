PAULDING — The 2019 Flat Rock Creek Fall Festival returns to the Paulding County Fairgrounds this Friday for three days of fun and entertainment.

Admission is $5 per person for one day or $10 per person for three days. Children 12 and under are admitted free. Wrist bands are available at the gate.

Here is this year’s festival’s calendar of events:

Friday, Sept. 20

7 a.m. Paulding County Firefighters’ Association pancake and sausage breakfast, Extension building

All day: Bluegrass Fest, front gate stage

All day: Gas engine exhibits, Little Infield

All day: Tractor events and demonstrations, south end of grandstand

9 a.m. Quilt show, youth leadership building

10 a.m. Craft and food vendors open

10 a.m. Opening ceremonies and flag raising, flag pole

1 p.m. Ottawa County/Out of the Blue (alternating), east stage

1 p.m. Lee Warren, west stage

2 p.m. John Reichle, front stage

4 p.m. Kidszone area open in front of rabbit barn

5:30 p.m. Tractor parade lineup and registration, infield

6 p.m. Tractor parade with tractor games to follow, infield

6 p.m. G-Men, main stage

7 p.m. Daryl Dasher, main stage

7 p.m. Square dance, Extension building

7 p.m. Pedal tractor pull registration, pulling track

7:30 p.m. Pedal tractor pull, pulling track

8 p.m. Craft vendors close

Saturday, Sept. 21

7 a.m. Paulding County Firefighters Association pancake and sausage breakfast, Extension building

All day: Bluegrass fest, front gate stage

All day: Tractor exhibits and demonstrations

All day: Gas engine exhibits, Little Infield

8 a.m. Tractor pull weigh-in and start of registration, infield

9 a.m. Tractor pull, infield

9 a.m. Craft and food vendors open

9 a.m. Quilt show, youth leadership building

Noon: Kidszone area open in front of rabbit barn

Noon: Miller Family, west stage

1 p.m. Sunny Taylor, front stage

1 p.m. Rick and Isaac, gazebo

1 p.m. New Outlook/Steve Scott and Scott Brothers (alternating)

5:30 p.m. Kaitlyn Schmidt, main stage

7 p.m. Barn dance, Extension building

7 p.m. Brother Believe Me, main stage

8 p.m. Craft vendors close

Sunday, Sept. 22

7 a.m. Paulding County Firefighters Association pancake and sausage breakfast, Extension building

All day: Bluegrass fest, front gate stage

All day: Tractor exhibits and demonstrations, south end of grandstand

All day: Gas engine exhibits, Little Infield

9 a.m. Church service, Extension building

9 a.m. Craft and food vendors open

9 a.m. Truck show, Paulding County Historical Society

9 a.m. Quilt show, youth leadership building

11 a.m. Paulding Right to Life beef and noodle dinner, Extension building

11 a.m. Jen Fisher, west stage

Noon: Kidszone area open in front of rabbit barn

Noon: World Champion 3300 lb. Lightweight Horse Pull Spectacular (heavyweight follows), grandstand. Some of the top draft horses in the world will appear. This is the Michigan Dynamometer Association’s largest purse.

Noon: Liberty Rose, front stage

1 p.m. Gun Creek/The Awesome Darlings (alternating), east stage

1:30 p.m. Registration for pedal tractor pulls, behind grandstand

2 p.m. Pedal tractor pulls, behind the grandstand

5 p.m. Craft vendors close

Load comments