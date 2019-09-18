PAULDING — The 2019 Flat Rock Creek Fall Festival returns to the Paulding County Fairgrounds this Friday for three days of fun and entertainment.
Admission is $5 per person for one day or $10 per person for three days. Children 12 and under are admitted free. Wrist bands are available at the gate.
Here is this year’s festival’s calendar of events:
Friday, Sept. 20
7 a.m. Paulding County Firefighters’ Association pancake and sausage breakfast, Extension building
All day: Bluegrass Fest, front gate stage
All day: Gas engine exhibits, Little Infield
All day: Tractor events and demonstrations, south end of grandstand
9 a.m. Quilt show, youth leadership building
10 a.m. Craft and food vendors open
10 a.m. Opening ceremonies and flag raising, flag pole
1 p.m. Ottawa County/Out of the Blue (alternating), east stage
1 p.m. Lee Warren, west stage
2 p.m. John Reichle, front stage
4 p.m. Kidszone area open in front of rabbit barn
5:30 p.m. Tractor parade lineup and registration, infield
6 p.m. Tractor parade with tractor games to follow, infield
6 p.m. G-Men, main stage
7 p.m. Daryl Dasher, main stage
7 p.m. Square dance, Extension building
7 p.m. Pedal tractor pull registration, pulling track
7:30 p.m. Pedal tractor pull, pulling track
8 p.m. Craft vendors close
Saturday, Sept. 21
7 a.m. Paulding County Firefighters Association pancake and sausage breakfast, Extension building
All day: Bluegrass fest, front gate stage
All day: Tractor exhibits and demonstrations
All day: Gas engine exhibits, Little Infield
8 a.m. Tractor pull weigh-in and start of registration, infield
9 a.m. Tractor pull, infield
9 a.m. Craft and food vendors open
9 a.m. Quilt show, youth leadership building
Noon: Kidszone area open in front of rabbit barn
Noon: Miller Family, west stage
1 p.m. Sunny Taylor, front stage
1 p.m. Rick and Isaac, gazebo
1 p.m. New Outlook/Steve Scott and Scott Brothers (alternating)
5:30 p.m. Kaitlyn Schmidt, main stage
7 p.m. Barn dance, Extension building
7 p.m. Brother Believe Me, main stage
8 p.m. Craft vendors close
Sunday, Sept. 22
7 a.m. Paulding County Firefighters Association pancake and sausage breakfast, Extension building
All day: Bluegrass fest, front gate stage
All day: Tractor exhibits and demonstrations, south end of grandstand
All day: Gas engine exhibits, Little Infield
9 a.m. Church service, Extension building
9 a.m. Craft and food vendors open
9 a.m. Truck show, Paulding County Historical Society
9 a.m. Quilt show, youth leadership building
11 a.m. Paulding Right to Life beef and noodle dinner, Extension building
11 a.m. Jen Fisher, west stage
Noon: Kidszone area open in front of rabbit barn
Noon: World Champion 3300 lb. Lightweight Horse Pull Spectacular (heavyweight follows), grandstand. Some of the top draft horses in the world will appear. This is the Michigan Dynamometer Association’s largest purse.
Noon: Liberty Rose, front stage
1 p.m. Gun Creek/The Awesome Darlings (alternating), east stage
1:30 p.m. Registration for pedal tractor pulls, behind grandstand
2 p.m. Pedal tractor pulls, behind the grandstand
5 p.m. Craft vendors close
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.