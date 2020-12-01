Members of Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 36 of Defiance recently donated 50 American flags to be used in the classrooms at the new Tinora Middle/High School. Pictured from left are: Nicole Wells, Northeastern Local Schools superintendent; Ric Booher, DAV Chapter 36 commander; Dave Uetterling, DAV Chapter 36 adjutant; and Bob Kroeger, DAV Chapter 36 member and also national deputy chief of staff of Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.