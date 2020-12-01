Flags donated to Tinora
Photo courtesy of Northeastern Local Schools

Members of Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 36 of Defiance recently donated 50 American flags to be used in the classrooms at the new Tinora Middle/High School. Pictured from left are: Nicole Wells, Northeastern Local Schools superintendent; Ric Booher, DAV Chapter 36 commander; Dave Uetterling, DAV Chapter 36 adjutant; and Bob Kroeger, DAV Chapter 36 member and also national deputy chief of staff of Veterans of Foreign Wars.

