A Flag Day ceremony held Tuesday at the Defiance Elks Lodge recalled the history of the country's most recognizable national symbol and its meaning.
Flag Day is held annually on June 14 as a way to show respect and patriotism, with programs all across the country organized by Elks lodges.
Tuesday's ceremony recalled the various flags that have stood — before and after independence in 1776 — as the nation's colors through the years. Members of Boy Scout Troop #76 carried the various colors as Glen C. Bland recounted each flag's history, starting with the flag that represented the colonies under Great Britain from 1620-1775.
A nice crowd was on hand also to hear Kirsten Coffman sing the "Star-Spangled Banner" and "God Bless America," receive words from the Defiance Elks' exalted ruler, Patrick Bohn, and listen to remarks from Jason Frederick.
Bohn explained the meaning of Flag Day and the Elks' "intensely patriotic" approach, asking fellow members in a scripted format to recite the organization's aims. The answer: fostering "principles of charity, justice, brotherly love and fidelity," and "to promote the welfare and happiness of mankind, to uphold our country and its laws and to quicken the spirit of American patriotism."
Another member asked God through prayer to bless the American flag.
"... and we thank Thee that through all of our history as a nation it has been a sign of freedom, liberty and opportunity, and through the years to come may this flag wave as a banner of liberty, freedom and enlightenment," she prayed. "May this service bring us each to a sense of loyalty to our country and enable us to be better patriots to our citizens and more loyal Americans, to Thy glory and honor of this great nation. Amen."
Frederick recalled the country's history and the "heritage of the people of the United States" that has been "repurchased by each succeeding generation and must be re-won again, again and again until the end of time lest it too shall pass like the ancient empires of Greece and Room. The price of liberty is eternal vigilance ... ."
He recalled the flag being carried into the nation's wars since independence, quoting President Woodrow Wilson in calling the flag "an emblem of our unity. ... Only love, true love of our fellow man, can create peace. The emblem and token of that love is the stars and stripes, the symbol of the American way of life."
Brobston offered the ceremony's address for the event, quoting Gen. H. Norman Schwarzkopf who called the flag "an embodiment of our very hope and freedom."
Too, Brobston recalled stories more than 40 years ago of how a professional baseball player (Rick Monday) had tried to rescue the flag in 1976 — the country's bicentennial year — from being burned at a Major League game by an unruly fan as well as the 1980 gold medal U.S. hockey team players who had draped themselves in the flag following their improbable success. Too, he noted the special treatment the flag was given by patriotic firefighters during the 2001 terrorist attacks.
As an Army veteran and work as a police chaplain Brobston said he has "held this flag in the highest regard. It makes me proud to see it wave, to see the spotlights turn on at night and to watch it honored, to see it unfurled on football fields at the Super Bowl ... ."
Just before concluding his address, Brobston urged listeners: "... when we look upon this flag may we remember the promises made on behalf of us generations before. May we remember those that fought and died so that this nation may remain fee." He concluded with a quote referring to the flag as "this banner of freedom."
The day's event also included a 21-gun salute by VFW Post 3360's Honor Guard in the Elks' parking lot.
